A front moving through the area early tonight will still bring a couple of showers with it. Behind the front, the rest of tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy. It will not be as warm as recent nights, but lows tonight will still be above the average high temperatures for the date, only dropping into the 40s.

Thursday will be mild for January standards, but significantly cooler than recent days. We will have more clouds than sunshine with highs in the 40s to near 50. A shower cannot be ruled out by the end of the day, especially in the counties along Route 219.

A second front will move through the area Thursday night with a couple of rain showers then snow showers and flurries. Behind that front, even chillier air will win out on Friday with more clouds than sunshine along with scattered flurries and snow showers. The best chance to see snowflakes will be west of I-99.

This weekend will be seasonably chilly with both clouds and sunshine There is a chance for a weak disturbance to pass overhead on either day with a touch of light snow or flurries, but right now we look mostly dry. Highs each day will be in the middle to upper

This chilly air will be enough to bring us the chance for a period of light snow as a disturbance passes to our south on Saturday. Highs on Saturday will be in the middle to upper 30s.

Some flurries cannot be ruled out on Sunday; otherwise, Sunday and Monday will be seasonably chilly with clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the 30s. Monday and Tuesday will be tranquil with clouds and sunshine and highs in the upper 30s to near 40. Temperatures will stay slightly above average into the end of next week.

