After a clear to partly cloudy sky early tonight, the clouds will increase and thicken later tonight. Lows tonight will be in the middle 20s but temperatures may start to rise a bit later tonight.

A push of mild air in the upper levels of the atmosphere will help to bring us a wintry mix Thursday. Precipitation will start as snow and sleet near the Maryland border by sunrise and will spread northward rapidly by the middle of the morning. A few inches of snow are likely before the precipitation goes to sleet, freezing rain, and eventually plain rain. Temperatures will struggle to rise through the 30s by evening.

A very powerful cold front will bring a band of gusty rain showers that will change to snow as temperatures plunge. Do be careful as wet roads may turn icy fast with the sudden drop in temperatures. There will be a lull before snow showers and heavier squalls become more prominent again Friday afternoon and evening, mainly in the Laurel Highlands. These snow showers and squalls will last through Saturday night and some of Somerset and Cambria counties may eventually get a half-foot of snow. Temperatures early Friday will start in the 30s but then will drop through the

Christmas Eve day will be windy with snow showers near and west of Route 219 with some sunshine and just scattered flurries farther to the east. Temperatures Saturday will not rise higher than the lower teens and the wind is going to make it feel even colder than that.

There may still couple be some leftover flurries on Christmas Day morning, especially near and west of Route 219; otherwise, will have a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs only in the teens. Monday will still be cold despite some sunshine. Highs will be in the lower to middle 20s. Temperatures will rebound quite a bit before the New Year holiday. In between, there will be a system that could bring us some clouds and the chance for a bit of snow on Tuesday.