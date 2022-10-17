This morning temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. Today we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. High temperatures today will be in the lower to mid 50s. There could be a shower in spots. Temperatures tonight will dip into the lower to mid 30s with patchy clouds. A Freeze Watch has been issued for Cameron, Jefferson, Clearfield, Centre, Huntingdon, Blair, Cambria, Bedford, and Somerset Counties starting at 10:00 PM tonight until 9:00 AM Tuesday morning. This could end the growing season for the year. If you have any sensitive plants make sure to bring them inside if you can.

Tuesday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine with scattered showers and in higher elevations some snow will mix in. Tuesday will be cold and blustery. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Some locations in our western counties will be stuck in the 30s. Winds from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour will make the air feel even colder. Tuesday night temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 30s. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning showers and snow showers will continue. It looks like the highest of elevations could see a coating of snow on grassy surfaces.

Wednesday we will have variable cloudiness with sprinkles and flurries. It will be another cold and blustery day. Winds on Wednesday will be from ten to fifteen miles an hour. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Wednesday night we will have a partly cloudy sky. Thursday there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures Thursday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds on Thursday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures dip into the lower to mid 30s.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Friday we will have sunshine with a few passing clouds. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Friday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday we will have a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures Saturday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Saturday there will be winds from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 40s. Sunday we will have clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Sunday night temperatures fall into the 40s. Monday there will be clouds mixing with some sunshine. High temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.