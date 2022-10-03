Temperatures this morning will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. This morning we will have a partially clear sky. Today will turn out to be cloudy with a few showers and some drizzle. Temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 50s. Some spots may sneak into the lower 60s. Winds today will be from the north between five to ten miles an hour. Temperatures tonight will dip into the 40s. Tonight we will have a variable cloudy sky.

Tuesday we will have a variable cloudy sky with a few showers in our eastern counties lingering around. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the north between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s with patchy clouds.

Wednesday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Some locations could reach 70 degrees. Wednesday night temperatures will drop into the 40s. Thursday we will have a partly sunny sky. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower 70s. Winds on Thursday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour.

A weak front moves through Thursday night into Friday morning. It may bring a few showers, but it doesn’t look like there will be much precipitation. High temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds on Friday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

Saturday will be chilly. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 50s. We will have a mostly sunny sky. Winds on Saturday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s. Sunday we will have sunshine with a few passing clouds. Temperatures on Sunday will be in the 50s with a westerly breeze. Sunday night temperatures drop into the 30s. Monday we will have a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.