This morning temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s. Today we will have a variable cloudy sky with showers around. There could even be a few rumbles of thunder. Temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds today will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. It will be a bit breezy. Tonight temperatures will dip into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tonight will be rather cloudy.

Tuesday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine with a shower or two. Temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Tuesday will be form the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 40s. Wednesday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. There could still be a shower in spots, mainly in northern counties. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures dip into the lower to mid 40s.

Thursday we will have sunshine with a few passing clouds. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Thursday will be light from the north. Thursday night temperatures fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s with a clear sky. Friday we will have sunshine with a few clouds. High temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 60s. Winds on Friday will be from the east between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will be in the mid 40s.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

The forecast for the weekend is a bit up in the air. It depends on the track of Ian. At this point, it looks like Saturday we will have a variable cloudy sky with showers. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 60s. Winds on Saturday will be from the east between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures fall into the lower to mid 50s. Sunday we could also see some showers, or we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. We will have a better idea as the week progresses. Temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 60s. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 50s. Monday we will have a cloudy sky with showers. Temperatures on Monday will be in the 60s.