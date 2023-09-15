This morning temperatures will be in the 40s. This morning we will have a clear sky with patchy fog. Today high pressure builds in. Friday we will have a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s. Tonight will be clear with temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 40s.

Saturday high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Saturday will be from the northwest. Saturday there will be a sunny to partly cloudy sky. Sunday we will see a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the 70s. Late Sunday into Monday, some showers and a few thunderstorms will arrive.

Monday high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s. Monday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Monday night temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 50s. Tuesday we will have sunshine with a few passing clouds. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Tuesday night temperatures will dip into the 50s. Wednesday high temperatures will reach the lower 70s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny.