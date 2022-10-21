Today we will have sunshine with a few passing clouds. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour.

Saturday we will have a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures Saturday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Saturday there will be winds from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 40s.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Sunday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. There will be showers moving in from the east. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 60s. Sunday night temperatures fall into the 40s. Sunday night will be cloudy.

Monday there will be clouds mixing with some sunshine. High temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Monday night temperatures will fall into the 40s. Tuesday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine with temperatures in the 70s. Showers move in late on Tuesday. Tuesday night temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. Wednesday we will have scattered showers with temperatures in the lower to mid 60s. We start to dry out Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds.