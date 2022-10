This morning temperatures will be in the 30s with a clear sky. It will be a frosty start to the day. Today we will have a mix of clouds and some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Today we will have a light easterly breeze. Tonight temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Tonight we will be partially clear.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Saturday we will have sunshine with a few clouds. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 40s. Sunday we will have clouds with some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Sunday night temperatures will be in the mid 40s.

Monday will be a cloudy day with showers. High temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Monday night temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s. Tuesday we will have more clouds than sunshine with high temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tuesday night temperatures fall into the mid 40s.

Wednesday we will have a mostly sunny sky with high temperatures in the 60s. Wednesday night temperatures will be in 40s. Thursday we will have a mix of clouds and sun. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 60s.