A gusty wind will continue to bring colder air to the region tonight. We will have a good deal of clouds. There will only be some flurries near and east of I-99. Farther to the west there will be scattered snow showers, especially in the Laurel Highlands where some places will pick up an inch or two later tonight into midday on Saturday.

Other than those snow showers and scattered flurries west of Route 219 Saturday morning, the rest of the day will stay windy and chilly with clouds breaking for sunshine. Highs Saturday will only be in the lower 30s with the higher elevations probably not getting out of the 20s.

A bubble of high pressure will give us a good deal of sunshine on Sunday. Temperatures will rebound back through the 30s to near 40 in places. A clear sky and light winds will help temperatures drop to the upper teens to near 20 in many places Sunday night into Monday. The rest of Monday will not be as cool with sunshine fading behind clouds. Monday’s highs will be in the middle to upper 40s.

The next system will bring us periods of rain later Monday night into Tuesday. There is a slight chance for a touch of a wintry mix at first, but right now it does as it will primarily be a rainmaker. Temperatures on Tuesday will rebound into the middle 40s. There still may be a shower or two early then the rest of Wednesday will be cloudy to partly sunny with highs in the middle to upper 40s.

Thursday will be rather cloudy with periods of rain and highs in the 40s. Chillier air then looks like it will try to return on Friday with temperatures mostly in the 30s and maybe some flurries.

