The strong winds of this evening should diminish later tonight as the sky becomes mostly clear. It will be brisk and chilly later tonight with lows in the lower 30s.

A bubble of high pressure will settle into the region and bring us a good deal of sunshine on Saturday. This will turn a cool morning into a milder afternoon. Highs on Saturday will be in the lower to middle 50s though a breeze will make it feel a little cooler than the actual temperatures.

Clouds will thicken early Sunday with periods of rain the rest of the day as a slow-moving disturbance moves through the region. Highs on Sunday will be in the 40s. Behind this system, there still could be a shower, even a flurry in spots early Monday; otherwise, the day will be brisk with clouds and sunshine along with highs in the middle to upper 40s. Some sunshine will then push temperatures back to near to just above 50 on Tuesday. The next system will bring some showers or a steadier rain next Wednesday with highs near to just above 50. Behind that system, Thursday will be windy and colder with clouds, some sunshine, and a sprinkle or flurry. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40s with the stiff wind making it feel colder than that. Friday will turn partly to mostly sunny with highs in the middle to upper 40s. It will turn even milder for the following weekend.

