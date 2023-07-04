On this Independence Day, we will have a mix of sun and clouds. With daytime heating,a few showers and thunderstorms will pop, but most celebrations should stay dry. We’ve been seeing more of the wet weather in the southwestern counties for today.

Temperatures today will be in the mid 80s. Winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. This evening if you’re going to go see fireworks, temperatures will drop into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Wednesday we will have a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid 80s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the 60s. Thursday we will have a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid 80s. Winds on Thursday will be from the south and they will be light. Thursday night temperatures will dip into the 60s.

Friday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds on Friday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Friday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Friday night temperatures will fall into the 60s. Saturday high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Saturday we will have a variable cloudy sky with showers and thunderstorms around. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the 60s. Sunday we will have clouds and sunshine. Once again, a shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Monday high temperatures will also be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.