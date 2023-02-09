This morning will be cloudy with some showers and drizzle. In our northern counties there could be some slick spots, so use caution traveling. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Today will be a cloudy day with scattered showers. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s. Today we will have a southerly wind. Winds will be picking up this afternoon and gusts could be between 40 to 50 mph. Due to this, the National Weather Service has issued Wind Advisories for Elk, Cameron, Clearfield, Cambria, Blair, Bedford and Somerset counties from 4:00 PM today until 8:00 AM on Friday. Jefferson County the wind advisory goes from 11:00 AM today until 7:00 AM Friday. Tonight temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Tonight will be cloudy with a strong wind.

Friday there will be more clouds compared to sunshine. There could also be a sprinkle or flurry around. High temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Friday will be a windy day. Winds on Friday will be from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will dip into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Saturday we will see a mix of clouds and some sunshine. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Saturday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will dip into the 20s. Sunday there will be a low pressure system just to our south, if it moves northward we could see a bit of a wintry mix. At this time, it looks like it stays to our south and we are just cloudy on Sunday. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Monday there will be a mix of sun and a few clouds. High temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Monday night temperatures will be in the 30s. Tuesday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Tuesday night temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 30s. Wednesday will be a cloudy day with showers. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Thursday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the 50s.