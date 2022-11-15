Snow will taper off by the middle of the evening with just a touch of a wintry mix in spots later tonight. Temperatures tonight will hold steady to slowly rise so the roads will improve dramatically by morning.

A westerly wind will pick up on Wednesday allowing for clouds and some sunshine. There will be a shower or flurry in spots with the best chance being near and west of Route 219. Highs Wednesday will range from the upper 30s across the higher terrain to the lower 40s in valleys east of I-99. Another cold front will move through with a gusty wind along with scattered flurries and snow showers later Thursday. Highs Thursday will be in the 30s.

Behind that front, it will be quite cold Friday into the weekend. There still could be some flurries and mountain snow showers in the area on Friday with clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the lower 30s with higher elevations staying in the 20s. Highs will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s again on Saturday despite some sunshine. Sunday will still be brisk and chilly with clouds and sunshine and highs in the middle to upper 30s but then we will have a warm-up before Thanksgiving.

