This morning a dry slot of air moved into our southern counties leading to less snow accumulations. We anticipate for the remainder of the day, seeing some accumulations but they will be on the lower end of totals. Southern counties will see a dusting. Most areas could pick up an inch or two. In our northern counties we locally could see more than 3 inches in some spots.

Today we will continue to see some snow showers in our northern counties as well as further south. During the afternoon hours the snow in our southern counties could mix in with some sleet and rain. Use caution traveling. We will have lowered visibility and some slick road conditions at times throughout the day.

The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for Somerset, Blair, Bedford, Cambria, Huntingdon, Centre Clearfield, Jefferson, Cameron, and Elk counties until early Saturday morning.

High temperatures will hover in the 30s. Winds today will be from the east between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight the mix will turn back to snow showers into Saturday morning. Tonight temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Saturday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine with some lingering snow showers. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Saturday high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s.

Sunday clouds will increase and a wintry mix will develop in the afternoon hours. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Sunday night temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Sunday night we will continue to see a wintry mix and snow into Monday morning.

Monday we will have a rather cloudy sky with a wintry mix. High temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Monday night temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 20s. Tuesday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine with a snow shower or two. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Tuesday night temperatures will be in the upper teens to lower 20s. Wednesday high temperatures will be in the 30s with a mix of clouds and sunshine.