Today we will have sunshine mixing in with just a few passing clouds. Winds today will be from the southwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Temperatures today will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tonight we will have a mainly clear sky as temperatures fall into the 20s.

Tomorrow we will be mostly sunny and more seasonable. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 40s. There will be a light southwesterly breeze between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night we will have temperatures in the 20s. Wednesday there will be sunshine mixing with some clouds. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the 20s with patchy clouds.

On Thanksgiving Day, clouds will increase. The day should be dry. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Thursday night we will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. On Black Friday, a low pressure system will move through. This will bring us some rainfall and possibly a wintry mix. We will have a better idea as the week progresses. High temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s.

Saturday we will start off with a few flurries and showers, and then clouds will break. Saturday will be windy. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 30s. Sunday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the 40s. Monday high temperatures will also be in the lower to mid 40s.