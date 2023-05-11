Today we will have a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. Once again today, there will be wildfire smoke from Canada in our upper atmosphere making our sky look milky and the sun a little more dim. Today we will have a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tonight will be mainly clear.

Friday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Some spots could reach 80 degrees. A shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out Friday evening. Winds on Friday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will dip into the 50s.

Saturday we will more clouds compared to sunshine with showers. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the 70s. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the 50s.

Sunday for Mother’s Day looks to be a day we have clouds mixing with some sunshine. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Sunday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the 50s. Sunday night will be cloudy with showers arriving into Monday morning.

Monday temperatures will be in the 60s to lower 70s. Monday will be cloudy with showers. Temperatures Monday night will fall into the upper 40s. Tuesday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine with high temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Wednesday high temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.