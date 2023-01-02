Today we will have a rather cloudy day with a shower or two. Today we will have winds from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Today high temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tonight temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. Tonight will be cloudy with some showers.

Tuesday will be a rather cloudy day with showers. Winds on Tuesday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Some spots could make it into the lower 60s briefly. This is well above average for this time in January. Average high temperatures for early January are in the mid 30s. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Wednesday we will have a variable cloudy sky with some showers around. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s. Wednesday night temperatures dip into the mid to upper 30s. Thursday we will have a mostly cloudy sky with a shower or two. There could be a few flurries mixed in if cold air wins out. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Friday we will have a flurry early then clouds mix with a bit of sunshine. High temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Saturday there will be clouds mixing with some sun. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Saturday night temperatures dip into the 20s. Sunday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Monday we will also have clouds and sun with high temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s.