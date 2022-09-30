This afternoon will be cloudy. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds will be from the east between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will be in the mid 40s. By to night, we will be cloudy and into Saturday morning showers arrive.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Saturday we will have a rather cloudy sky with times of rain and drizzle. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds on Saturday will be from the northeast between ten to fifteen miles an hour. It will be breezy. Saturday night temperatures fall into the lower to mid 50s. Sunday we could also see some showers, with a cloudy sky. Temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 50s. There will be more rainfall in our southern counties.

Monday we will have a cloudy sky with showers. Temperatures on Monday will be in the 60s. Monday night temperatures will fall into the 40s. Tuesday we will have a mix of clouds and sun. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Tuesday a shower or two cannot be ruled out. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the 40s. Wednesday high temperatures will reach the mid 60s with clouds and sun. Wednesday night, temperatures fall into the 40s. Thursday we will have clouds and sun with a shower or two. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 60s.