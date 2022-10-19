Today we will have variable cloudiness with scattered showers and snow showers continuing. It will be another cold and blustery day. Winds will be from ten to fifteen miles an hour. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tonight we will have a variable cloudy sky.

Thursday there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. In our northwestern counties a sprinkle or flurry cannot be ruled out. High temperatures Thursday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds on Thursday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures dip into the lower to mid 30s.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Friday we will have sunshine with a few passing clouds. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Friday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday we will have a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures Saturday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Saturday there will be winds from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 40s.

Sunday we will have clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Sunday night temperatures fall into the 40s. Monday there will be clouds mixing with some sunshine. High temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Monday night temperatures will fall into the 40s. Tuesday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine with temperatures in the 70s.