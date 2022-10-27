This afternoon will be mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Some spots will reach the lower 60s Winds will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. This evening temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s for Trick or Treat with a clear sky. Tonight temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 30s. It will be a chilly night ahead.

Friday we will have a mix of clouds and some sunshine. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Friday night temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Saturday we will have sunshine with a few clouds. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 40s. Sunday we will have clouds with some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Sunday night temperatures will be in the mid 40s.

Monday will be a cloudy day with showers. High temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Monday night temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s. Tuesday we will have more clouds than sunshine with high temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tuesday night temperatures fall into the mid 40s. Wednesday we will have a mostly sunny sky with high temperatures in the 60s.