Today we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. Some spots may near 50 degrees. Winds will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will dip into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Tonight we will be mostly to partly cloudy.

Wednesday there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds today will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday evening into Thursday morning some showers or a few snow showers will move through with a cold front. Use caution traveling. There could be some slick spots in the evening and overnight. Low temperatures Wednesday night will be in the lower to mid 30s.

Thursday we will have sunshine mixing in with some clouds. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Thursday winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday nigh temperatures will dip into the mid 30s. Friday will be a rather cloudy day with showers. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Friday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures drop into the 50s.

Saturday we will continue to be cloudy with showers. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Saturday will be from the west southwest at fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will dip into the 30s.

Sunday high pressure will build in. Sunday we will have a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the 30s. Monday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 50s.