Today we will have clouds clouds increasing. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds today will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will dip into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Late tonight a few showers arrive.

Friday will be cloudy with scattered showers. High temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds on Friday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will dip into the 30s with a variable cloudy sky and a few lingering showers.

Saturday will be colder with clouds breaking for sunshine. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the 20s.

Sunday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Monday high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s with a mostly sunny sky. Monday night temperatures will dip into the 20s. Tuesday we will have a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Wednesday clouds increase with temperatures in the 50s.