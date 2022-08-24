Today we will have a seasonable day with sunshine mixing in with a few clouds. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds will be from the west and will be light. Temperatures tonight will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tonight we will be mainly clear with some patchy fog.

Thursday there will be a mostly to partly sunny sky. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds on Thursday will be light from the southwest. Thursday night temperatures will dip into the 60s. Friday we will have a mix of clouds and sun. High temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds on Friday will be from the northwest and will be light. Friday night temperatures dip into the 60s.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Saturday we will have times of clouds and some sunshine. Some southern counties could see a shower or two. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Saturday night temperatures dip into the lower 60s. Sunday we will also have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the 60s.

Monday we will have a mix of clouds and sun with a chance of a few showers and storms. High temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Monday night temperatures fall into the 60s. Tuesday we will have a mix of clouds and sun with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 80s.