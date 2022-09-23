Today high pressure builds in. Today will be mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s. Winds will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures dip back into the 40s. Some valley locations into Saturday morning could have a frosty start to the day.

Saturday we will have a sunny to partly cloudy sky. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Saturday night temperatures dip into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Sunday clouds will increase with showers moving in. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Sunday night we will continue to see showers and a cloudy sky. Temperatures Sunday night dip into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Monday will be a cloudy day with showers. High temperatures on Monday will be in the mid 60s. Monday night temperatures dip into the 40s. Tuesday we will have more clouds compared to sun with a shower or two. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the 60s. Tuesday night temperatures fall into the 40s. Wednesday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid 60s.