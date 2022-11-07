This afternoon we will have a sunny to partly cloudy sky. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. Some spots will make it to the 70s. Winds today will be from the northwest and it will be breezy. Winds will be between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s with a clear sky. Tonight is looking like a great night to check out the full moon, and into early tomorrow morning the total lunar eclipse.

We will have a frosty start to Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be in the 30s. Throughout the day on Tuesday we will have a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds today will be from the northeast between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will dip into the upper 20s to lower 30s. It will be a cool start to Wednesday morning. Wednesday we will have a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 30s.

Thursday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds on Thursday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will be in the 40s as clouds begin to move in. Friday will be a cloudy day with rainfall arriving in the afternoon. High temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 60s. Winds on Friday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Saturday we will have rain in the morning and it will slowly taper off through the day. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s. Sunday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine with a shower or two. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20s. Monday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. It will be a chilly day. High temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 40s.