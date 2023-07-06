Today we will have a mix of sun and clouds. Late in the day, a shower or thunderstorm could fire up. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be from the south and they will be light. Tonight temperatures will dip into the 60s. Tonight will be humid with a variable cloudy sky. We could also see a shower or storm tonight.

High temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds on Friday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Friday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Friday night temperatures will fall into the 60s.

Saturday high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Saturday we will have a variable cloudy sky with showers and thunderstorms around. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the 60s. Sunday we will have clouds and sunshine. Once again, we will see scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Monday high temperatures will also be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Monday we will also be dealing with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Monday night temperatures will dip into the 60s. Tuesday high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s with a mix of clouds and sun. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the 60s. Wednesday we will have high temperatures in the lower to mid 80s.