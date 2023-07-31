Today we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds today will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will fall into the 50s with a mainly clear sky.

Tuesday we will have a mostly to partly sunny sky. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 50s.

Wednesday we will have plenty of sunshine. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the south and will be light. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Thursday we will have a mix of clouds and sun. A shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out on Thursday. Winds on Thursday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Friday we will have high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Friday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Winds on Friday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Saturday we will have high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Saturday we will have a partly to mostly sunny sky. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the 50s to lower 60s. Sunday we will have a mix of sun and clouds. A shower or thunderstorm will not be ruled out. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Sunday night temperatures will be in the lower 60s.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Monday there will be times of clouds and sun with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.