We will have a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Tonight we will be clear with low temperatures dropping into the lower to mid 30s.

Saturday morning will be frosty to start, and then we will have a mix of clouds and sun. Saturday temperatures will reach the mid to upper 60s. Some spots will reach the lower 70s. Winds on Saturday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 40s. Sunday we will have clouds mixing with some sun. By the afternoon, there could be a stray shower. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 60s. Winds on Sunday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will dip into the 40s.

Monday we will have a variable cloudy sky with showers. High temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. There will be a chill in the air. Monday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 40s. Tuesday high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. Tuesday we will have clouds mixing with some sun. We will also see a few showers Tuesday and a even the potential for flurries on the ridgetops. Temperatures Tuesday night will dip into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Wednesday will also be chilly with temperatures in the mid 40s. Wednesday we could have a flurry or shower early, and then a variable cloudy sky. Wednesday night temperatures will dip into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Thursday we will have sun and clouds with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.