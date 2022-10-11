Today high pressure is still with us. We will have a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds today will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will dip into the 40s. Tonight we will be partially clear.

Wednesday we will start off with clouds and sun, but clouds will thicken as the day goes on. A few showers will arrive late. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will be in the 50s to lower 60s. It will be cloudy with rainfall.

Thursday we will have a cloudy day with showers. At times there could be a steady rain. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 60s. Winds on Thursday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Friday the sky will begin to clear. We will have a mix of clouds and sun. Winds on Friday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. High temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Friday night we will be clear with low temperatures dropping into the lower to mid 30s.

Saturday morning will be frosty to start, and then we will have a sunny to partly cloudy day. Saturday temperatures will reach the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Saturday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 40s. Sunday we will have clouds mixing with some sun. By the afternoon, showers will move in. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 60s. Winds on Sunday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will dip into the 40s.

Monday we will have a variable cloudy sky with showers. High temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. There will be a chill in the air. Monday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 40s. Tuesday high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. Tuesday we will have clouds mixing with some sun.