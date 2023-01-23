This afternoon winds will pick up as snow showers taper off. We will continue to see snow showers in Somerset County. Due to this, the National Weather Service continues the Winter Weather Advisory for Somerset County until 6:00 PM. High temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 30s. Winds today will make the air feel colder. Winds today will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Tonight we will have a rather cloudy sky with low temperatures in the mid to upper 20s.

Tuesday we will have clouds mixing with sunshine. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 30s. It will be another windy day. Winds on Tuesday will be from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Tuesday night will be cloudy with snow moving in.

Wednesday we will have snowfall at first turning over to sleet and some freezing rain and rain by Wednesday afternoon. There could be travel disruptions and snow accumulations are expected through the morning hours. We will keep you up to date over the next few days, but at this time it is looking likely most spots in Central PA see over 3″ of snowfall.

Wednesday high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the southeast between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Thursday we will have a variable cloudy sky with scattered snow showers. Winds on Thursday will be from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hours. Thursday night temperatures will dip into the 20s. Friday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Winds on Friday will be in from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will be in the 20s.

Saturday there will be clouds mixing with some sunshine. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Sunday high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Sunday will be cloudy with a few showers.