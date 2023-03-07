Today we will have clouds slowly decreasing. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds today will be picking up. Winds will be from the northwest between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Gusts could even be higher. Tonight, we will have patchy clouds with low temperatures in the lower to mid 20s.

Wednesday we will have temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Wednesday will be form the northwest between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Wednesday there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. Wednesday night temperatures will drop into the 20s. Thursday we will have a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Thursday night temperatures will dip into the 20s.

Friday clouds will increase. Late Friday into Saturday showers will mix in with snow showers. Temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Friday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Saturday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine with some lingering snow showers. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Saturday high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s. Sunday there will be clouds mixing with some sunshine. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Sunday night temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Monday we will have a rather cloudy sky with a wintry mix. High temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Monday night temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 20s. Tuesday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine with a snow shower or two. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 30s.