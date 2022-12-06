Today we will have a rather cloudy sky with scattered showers. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds will be from the southeast and will be light. Tonight temperatures will stay in the lower 40s with a cloudy sky along with a few showers.

Wednesday will be cloudy with showers. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will dip into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Thursday we will have a rather cloudy sky. A shower cannot be ruled out, but Thursday looks to be dry. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Winds on Thursday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the 30s.

Friday we will have a cloudy day with rainfall. Temperatures on Friday will be in the 40s. Friday winds will be from the east between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Saturday we will have a variable cloudy sky with showers around. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday we will have temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. Sunday there will be a variable cloudy sky.