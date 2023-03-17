This morning temperatures will be in the 40s with a cloudy sky with showers. Today will be cloudy with scattered showers. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will dip into the 30s with a variable cloudy sky and a few lingering showers.

Saturday will be colder with a variable cloudy sky. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. The winds will make the air feel much colder. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the 20s. Saturday night we will have patch clouds.

Sunday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Sunday will also be blustery making the air feel colder. Sunday night temperatures fall into the 20s with a clear sky.

Monday high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s with a mostly sunny sky. Monday night temperatures will dip into the 20s. Tuesday we will have a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Wednesday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. Our temperatures on Wednesday will be in the 50s. Thursday we will have a variable cloudy sky with scattered showers. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the 50s.