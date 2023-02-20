This morning temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Today we will have more clouds compared to sunshine with a shower or two. Winds today will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. We could see wind gusts upwards of 30 mph. Temperatures today will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tonight temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 30s. Tonight we will see some showers mixed in with snow showers in the higher elevations.

Tuesday will be a rather cloudy day with showers. Most of the shower activity will be early in the day. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the southwest between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will dip into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Wednesday we will have clouds thickening with some rainfall. In spots, there could be some freezing rain. Temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 30s. Thursday we will have some showers early then variable cloudiness. Thursday will be a mild day. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds on Thursday will be from the southwest between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will dip into the 30s.

Friday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. High temperatures on Friday will be more seasonable. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Saturday we will have a variable cloudy sky. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Sunday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between 15 to 20 mph. Temperatures on Monday will reach the 40s.