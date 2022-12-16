Conditions will be improving as the day moves along. Today we will have clouds mixing with sunshine. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Winds today will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 20s. Tonight we will be cloudy with a few flurries.

Saturday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine with a stray snow shower. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Saturday night temperatures will dip into the teens to lower 20s.

Sunday there will be a rather cloudy sky with some flurries. It will be a blustery day. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Sunday night temperatures will dip into the teens.

Monday we will have temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. Monday there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. Tuesday high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 30s. Tuesday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine.