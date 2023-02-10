Today there will be a rather cloudy sky. There could also be a sprinkle or flurry around. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s. Today will be a windy day. Winds will be from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will dip into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Tonight will be cloudy with a shower or snow shower.

Saturday we will see a mix of clouds and some sunshine. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Saturday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will dip into the 20s.

Sunday there will be a low pressure system just to our south, if it moves northward we could see a bit of a wintry mix. At this time, it looks like it stays to our south and just our southern counties will experience the wintry mix. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Monday there will be a mix of sun and a few clouds. High temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Monday night temperatures will be in the 30s. Tuesday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Tuesday night temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 30s. Wednesday will be a cloudy day with a few showers. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Thursday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the 50s.