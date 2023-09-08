This morning temperatures will be in the 60s with a rather cloudy sky and patchy fog. Today we will see some scattered showers and thunderstorms around. Most of the activity will be in the east and later this afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Tonight temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tonight there will be a few showers and storms around.

Saturday a cold front could stall over Central PA. This means we will see more clouds compared to sun with showers around. There could even be some rumbles of thunder. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid 70s which is seasonable for this time of the year. Sunday we will have a rather cloudy day. A shower or two cannot be ruled out. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid 70s.

Monday we will have a mix of clouds and some sun. We will have a few showers around. High temperatures on Monday will be in the mid 70s. Monday night temperatures will fall into the 50s. Tuesday high temperatures will be in the 70s. Tuesday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. Wednesday high temperatures will reach the 70s. Wednesday we will have scattered showers and thunderstorms. Thursday temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s.