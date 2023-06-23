This morning temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. This morning we will have scattered showers and patchy fog. Today high temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Today we will have a rather cloudy sky. There will also be scattered showers and storms around. Tonight temperatures will be in the lower to mid 60s. Tonight will also be foggy with some showers around.

Saturday we will also see chances for some showers and thunderstorms with a variable cloudy sky. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Sunday the weather pattern will be similar. We will have clouds mixing with some sunshine along with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Monday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. A shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. High temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Monday night temperatures fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tuesday we will have clouds and sunshine with a few afternoon showers and storms. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Tuesday night temperatures dip into the mid to upper 50s. Wednesday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 70s.