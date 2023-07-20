This morning we will have patchy fog with temperatures in the 60s. Today we will have a variable cloudy sky with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Most of the storms will be later in the afternoon and evening. Some could have gusty winds and heavy rain that could lead to ponding on the roadways. If you come across a road covered in water, turn around and take an alternate route.

High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will fall into the 60s. Tonight we will continue to see showers and thunderstorms moving through.

Friday there will be showers around early, and then clouds will try to break for afternoon sunshine. Even during the afternoon hours, we could see a stray shower. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Friday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Saturday we will have a mix of sunshine and clouds. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Saturday night lows will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Sunday we will also have a sunny to partly cloudy sky. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour.

Monday we will have a mix of clouds and sun. A shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s. Tuesday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Once again, we could see a shower or thunderstorm. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Wednesday there will be a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the 80s. Thursday high temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s.