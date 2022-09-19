This morning temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Today a front will move through. We will have a mix of clouds and sunshine with a few showers and storms. Some storms could contain some gusty winds and hail, so you will want to stay weather aware. Winds today will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. High temperatures today will be in the lower to mid 70s. Tonight we will have patchy clouds. Low temperatures tonight will dip into the 50s.

Tuesday we will have a sunny to partly cloudy sky. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Wednesday a cold front will approach. Wednesday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures ahead of the front will climb into the lower to mid 80s. Late in the day Wednesday scattered showers and storms arrive. Winds on Wednesday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Thursday there could be a lingering shower or two. Otherwise, we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds on Thursday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. It will be a breezy day. Thursday night temperatures will dip into the 40s. Friday high pressure builds in. Friday will be mostly sunny. High temperatures on Friday will be in the 60s. Winds on Friday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures dip back into the 40s.

Saturday we will have a sunny to partly cloudy sky. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Saturday night temperatures dip into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Sunday there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Monday temperatures will be in the 60s.