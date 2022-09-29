This morning temperatures will be in the 40s. We will have patchy clouds this morning. Today we will have sunshine with a few passing clouds. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds will be light from the north. Tonight temperatures fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s with a clear sky. Due to this, some valley locations may see frost into Friday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for Elk, Cameron, Clearfield, and northern Centre County from 1:00 AM Friday morning until 9:00 AM Friday morning. Make sure you cover or bring in any sensitive plants that could be damaged from the frost.

Friday we will have sunshine with a few clouds to start, but sunshine will fade behind clouds as the day moves along. High temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 60s. Winds on Friday will be from the east between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will be in the mid 40s. By Friday night, clouds will be filtering in.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

The forecast for the weekend is a bit up in the air. It depends on the track of Ian. At this point, it looks like Saturday we will have a rather cloudy sky with showers and drizzle. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds on Saturday will be from the east between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures fall into the lower to mid 50s. Sunday we could also see some showers, with a cloudy sky. Temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 60s. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 50s. There will be more rainfall in our southern counties.

Monday we will have a cloudy sky with showers. Temperatures on Monday will be in the 60s. Monday night temperatures will fall into the 40s. Tuesday we will have a mix of clouds and sun. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Tuesday a shower or two cannot be ruled out. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the 40s. Wednesday high temperatures will reach the mid 60s with clouds and sun.