This morning temperatures will be in the 60s with an overcast sky and fog. Be careful traveling through the fog this morning.

Today we will be dealing with scattered showers and storms. Some storms could contain downpours, strong winds, and frequent lightning. You will want to stay weather aware. If you come across a road covered in water, turn around and take an alternate route. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will dip into the 60s. Tonight the showers and storms will taper off.

Tuesday we will have a rather cloudy day with showers. We could also hear a few rumbles of thunder. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Wednesday we will see some showers early and then we will see clouds mixing with some sunshine. High temperatures will reach the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 50s.

Thursday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds on Thursday will be form the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 50s.

Friday we will see clouds mixing with some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Friday night temperatures will dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Friday will be from the south.

Saturday we will have clouds and sunshine. A few showers and thunderstorms will move in Saturday afternoon. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper lower to mid 80s. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will dip into the 60s.

Sunday we will have scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Sunday night temperatures will dip into the 60s.

Monday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.