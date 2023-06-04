This morning will be a bit foggy with temperatures in the lower to mid 50s. Today we will have clouds breaking for sunshine. Winds will be from the east between five to ten miles an hour. Today high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. Tonight temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 40s with a mainly clear sky.

Monday morning temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Monday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. A stray shower cannot be ruled out, but most areas will stay dry. High temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Monday will be from the north between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will be in the 50s.

Tuesday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. A shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out on Tuesday. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the 40s. Wednesday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Wednesday night temperatures will be in the 40s.

Thursday we will have times of clouds and sun. High temperatures will be in the 70s. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Friday we will have sunshine mixing with the clouds. High temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Friday temperatures will dip into the 50s.

Saturday there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.