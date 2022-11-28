This morning temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. We will have a variable cloudy sky this morning with a few lingering showers. Temperatures today will reach the lower to mid 40s. Winds will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Gusts will be higher. Tonight we will have low temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Tonight we will have patchy clouds.

Tuesday a ridge of high pressure will build in. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. We will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Winds on Tuesday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Clouds will increase on Wednesday and rain will move in. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the south between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Wednesday night into Thursday morning rain will mix in with some snow. We will have a better idea about this wintry mix as the week goes on. Temperatures Wednesday night will be in the lower 30s.

Thursday we will start the day with a wintry mix and then it will taper off leaving us with clouds and some peeks of sunshine. Thursday will be a windy day. You will want to secure any loose objects outside down. Winds on Thursday will be from the west northwest between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Gusts will be even higher. Thursday high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Thursday night temperatures will dip into the 20s.

Friday we will have a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures on Friday will be in the 40s. Winds on Friday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures fall into the 30s.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Saturday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. A shower cannot be ruled out on Saturday. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Sunday we will have a variable cloudy sky with a few showers. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Monday high temperatures will reach the mid to upper 40s too.