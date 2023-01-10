This morning temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. This morning we will have patchy clouds. Today we will have a cloudy to partly sunny sky. High temperatures today will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds today will be from the west and will be light. Tonight, temperatures fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Tonight there will be a variable cloudy sky.

Wednesday there will be more clouds compared to sunshine. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night into Thursday morning showers will arrive. We also could see a light wintry mix early Thursday morning. Low temperatures Wednesday night will be in the mid 30s. Thursday we will have high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Thursday will be a cloudy day with some rainfall. Thursday night into Friday morning the rain will switch over to a wintry mix. Use caution while traveling. Thursday night temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Friday we will have snow showers around. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Friday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures dip into the 20s. Saturday we will have lingering snow showers. Otherwise, there will be a variable cloudy sky. Winds on Saturday will make the air feel colder. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Gusts could be higher. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Saturday night temperatures will be in the 20s. Sunday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Monday looks quiet too. There will be times of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Monday will be in the mid 40s. Winds on Monday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the 40s.