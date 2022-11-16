This morning temperatures will be in the 30s. This morning we will have a few flurries and some drizzle. Use caution while traveling, there could be slick and icy spots for this mornings commute. Conditions will slowly improve through the morning.

Temperatures today will reach the upper 30s to lower 40s. Today we will have variable cloudiness with a few showers and flurries, mainly in the northwest. Winds will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. It will be a blustery day with a variable cloudy sky. Tonight temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20s. Tonight will be rather cloudy with a flurry or two.

Thursday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. There will be some lake effect snow showers impacting our northern counties and the Laurel Highlands. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Winds on Thursday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Friday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. There could also be a few snow showers around. High temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Friday night temperatures will dip into the upper teens to lower 20s with a partially clear sky.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Saturday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the upper teens to lower 20s. Sunday high temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s with a variable cloudy sky. A snow shower cannot be ruled out on Sunday. Monday high temperatures will make it into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Monday there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. Monday night temperatures will dip into the 20s. Tuesday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.