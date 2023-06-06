This morning temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Today we will have a mix of clouds and hazy sunshine. A shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s.

Winds will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Winds gusts could reach 20 mph. It will be a breezy day. It has been very dry here in Central PA and with breezy conditions, wildfires can spark easily. Please refrain from burning. The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for Centre, Blair, Huntingdon, and Bedford counties until 8:00 PM. Tonight temperatures will fall into the 40s. Tonight we will have a mainly clear sky.

We are dealing with wildfire smoke from Quebec, Canada. This is mixing into parts of our lower atmosphere at times. Due to this, if you have respiratory issues, or are sensitive to particles in the air, you may want to limit your time outside. Also, limit any strenuous activities.

Wednesday we will have a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Wednesday night temperatures will be in the 40s.

Thursday we will have times of clouds and sun. Thursday we will could see a stray shower or thunderstorm. High temperatures will be in the 70s. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Friday we will have sunshine mixing with the clouds. High temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Friday temperatures will dip into the 50s.

Saturday there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Saturday night temperatures fall into the lower to mid 50s. Sunday clouds will increase and showers arrive late in the day. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Sunday night temperatures dip into the 50s. Sunday night will be cloudy with showers. Monday we will have showers tapering off and clouds breaking for sunshine. High temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 70s.