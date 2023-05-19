Today we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Into the afternoon, a stray shower or two cannot be ruled out mainly in our western counties. Late today, we become cloudy. Winds today will be from the south between ten to fifteen miles an hour. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s. Tonight will be rather cloudy with a shower or two. Low temperatures on tonight will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Saturday our next low pressure system will move through. Saturday will be a rather cloudy day with scattered showers. Showers should taper off by evening. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds on Saturday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures dip into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Sunday we will see temperatures in the lower to mid 70s. Sunday the sky will clear and we will have plenty of sunshine. Winds on Sunday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

Monday we will have a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Monday night temperatures fall into the 40s. Tuesday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the 70s.

Wednesday we will have high temperatures into the 70s. Wednesday we will also have a mix of clouds and sun. Thursday’s high temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 70s. Thursday also looks to be dry. Thursday night temperatures will dip into the 50s. Friday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. High temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 70s.