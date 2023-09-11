This morning temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. We will have a rather cloudy sky with a stray shower.

This afternoon we will see clouds mixing in with sunshine. High temperatures today will reach into the mid to upper 70s. Winds today will be light from the northwest. Tonight temperatures will dip into the 50s. Tonight there will be patchy clouds.

A cold front will roll through on Tuesday. Clouds will increase Tuesday and there could be a ew showers and thunderstorms around late Tuesday afternoon and evening. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tuesday night will be rather cloudy with some showers.

Wednesday we will have a lingering shower and then a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will dip into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Thursday there will be a mix of sunshine and clouds. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. Friday high pressure builds in. Friday we will have a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Friday night will be clear with temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 40s.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Saturday high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Saturday will be from the northwest. Saturday there will be a mostly sunny sky. Sunday we will also see sunshine with a few passing clouds. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the 70s. Monday we will have a sunny to partly cloudy sky.