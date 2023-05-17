This morning we will have a mainly clear sky with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Today will be a cooler day as a ridge of high pressure builds into Central PA. High temperatures will only be in the mid to upper 60s. Today we will have a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be from the north between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

Tonight will get quite chilly for this time of the year. Temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 30s. This could lead to a frosty start by Thursday morning. If you have any plants outdoors, you will want to cover them up or bring them inside. The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Watch for Elk, Cameron, Jefferson, Clearfield and Centre Counties from midnight tonight until Thursday morning at 8:00 AM. Tonight will be mainly clear.

Thursday we will have sunshine mixing in with a few passing clouds. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds on Thursday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures fall into the 40s. Friday we will have a mostly to partly sunny sky. High temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Friday night clouds will increase. Low temperatures on Friday night will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Saturday our next low pressure system will move through. Saturday will be a rather cloudy day with showers. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Saturday night temperatures dip into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Sunday we could see a shower early and then there will be some clearing. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Monday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Monday night temperatures fall into the 40s. Tuesday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the 70s. Wednesday we will have high temperatures into the 70s.